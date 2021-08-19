Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,957,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,578,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 138,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 36,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,316,000.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $105.93. 26,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,005. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21.

