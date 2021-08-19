Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 190.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.34. 1,363,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,840,890. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

