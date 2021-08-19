Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.85. 33,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.