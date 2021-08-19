Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

O traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $71.38. 99,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

