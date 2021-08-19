Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $14.25 on Thursday, hitting $2,723.23. 36,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,377. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,767.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,570.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

