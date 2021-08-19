Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,177 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after purchasing an additional 834,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,996,000 after purchasing an additional 779,815 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.89. 95,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,468. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

