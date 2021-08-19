Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 41,045 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,045 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $231.17. 171,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,447. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.74. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

