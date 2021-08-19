NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 127,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NVCR stock opened at $131.58 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,631.07 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,281 shares of company stock worth $10,063,722 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

