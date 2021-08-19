Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

NYSE NUS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. 335,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Insiders sold a total of 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,645 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

