Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JRO stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

