Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Update

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVR opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.51. Nuvera Communications has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Nuvera Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th.

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

