NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVDA opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.63. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $208.75.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.57.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.