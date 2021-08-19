NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $223.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.83.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $21,636,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

