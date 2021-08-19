NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 6.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $203.47 and last traded at $202.82. 1,601,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 34,832,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 36.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.3% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $243,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

