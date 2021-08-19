O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

OI traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,256. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

