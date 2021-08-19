Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OTLY. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.75.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 15.16 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 14.87 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 21.43.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.