Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.53. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 241,128 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $2,148,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.