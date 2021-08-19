Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Up 33.9% in July

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of ODC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.60. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 105,203 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,313,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 35,000.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

