Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.