OMG Network Market Cap Hits $872.27 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $6.22 or 0.00013373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $872.27 million and approximately $564.94 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.59 or 0.00568911 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

