Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.40 million and a PE ratio of -9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ondas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Ondas worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

