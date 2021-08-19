OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) versus Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) Head-To-Head Contrast

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) and Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Maison Luxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneConnect Financial Technology -35.89% -26.05% -13.60% Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneConnect Financial Technology and Maison Luxe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 3.54 -$196.14 million ($0.55) -7.93 Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maison Luxe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OneConnect Financial Technology and Maison Luxe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 278.44%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

About Maison Luxe

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.