ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

