Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ooma posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $17.48 on Monday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $405.54 million, a P/E ratio of -158.91 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

