Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,127.40. 143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

