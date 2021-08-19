Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,914 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 46,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $322.11. 126,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,030. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.34. The firm has a market cap of $342.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.04.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

