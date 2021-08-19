Opium (OPIUM) Achieves Market Cap of $10.41 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $10.41 million and $100.57 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opium has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

