Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

OPRT stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $676.21 million, a PE ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPRT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

