Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.29). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.79. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $8,337,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 469,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $2,968,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.