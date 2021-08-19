Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 506 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 156,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.17. 3,223,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,911,559. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $369.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.