Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $411.02. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

