Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,113 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.34. 14,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.