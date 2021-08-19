Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 288,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 106,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 35,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 489,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 79,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,741. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11.

