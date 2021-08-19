Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading 1.6% Higher

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.83. 733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,228,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

