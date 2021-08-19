Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.62 ($14.85).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Orange in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORA traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €9.70 ($11.41). The stock had a trading volume of 5,462,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €9.65.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.