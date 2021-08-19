Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Short Interest Update

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OEG traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,744. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Orbital Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

OEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

