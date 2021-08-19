Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $263.97 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $263.97 million and approximately $50.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.24 or 0.00875204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047512 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

