Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.