Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

