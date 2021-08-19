Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives $25.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

Several brokerages have commented on OCDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 69.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

