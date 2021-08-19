OSB Group (LON:OSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $516.50

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 516.50 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 503.75 ($6.58), with a volume of 179374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491 ($6.41).

Several research firms have recently commented on OSB. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 473.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

