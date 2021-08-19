Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.06

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 5472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $197,719,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.