OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $100.77 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.