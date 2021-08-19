OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $100.77 on Thursday. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.