Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 8,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.69.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

