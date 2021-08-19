Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,402.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and last traded at GBX 1,398 ($18.26), with a volume of 17918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,398 ($18.26).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -180.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,326.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Siyamak Rasty acquired 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

