Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.68. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,511. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 7,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,966. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.90.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

