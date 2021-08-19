PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30. PageGroup has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

