Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $361,050.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $657,981.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,879,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,761,914. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

