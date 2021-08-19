Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $247.10

Shares of Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247.10 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 133358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.50 ($3.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 220.10.

Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

