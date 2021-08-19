Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Update

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 1,896,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,465. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.